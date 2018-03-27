Dededo family escapes house fire

A family was able to get out safely after their home caught fire in Dededo today.

It happened around 10:30 this morning along Chalan Castro in the NCS area.

Smoke could be seen coming from the semi-concrete home. The cause and extent of damages have not yet been released.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire department's response comes one day after GFD reopened the Astumbo and Piti fire stations.