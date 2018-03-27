Dededo family escapes house fire - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Dededo family escapes house fire

Posted: Mar 28, 2018 1:17 PM Updated:

A family was able to get out safely after their home caught fire in Dededo today.

It happened around 10:30 this morning along Chalan Castro in the NCS area.

Smoke could be seen coming from the semi-concrete home. The cause and extent of damages have not yet been released.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire department's response comes one day after GFD reopened the Astumbo and Piti fire stations.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Dededo family escapes house fire

    Dededo family escapes house fire

    A family was able to get out safely after their home caught fire in Dededo today. It happened around 10:30 this morning along Chalan Castro in the NCS area. Smoke could be seen coming from the semi-concrete home. The cause and extent of damages have not yMore >>
    A family was able to get out safely after their home caught fire in Dededo today. It happened around 10:30 this morning along Chalan Castro in the NCS area. Smoke could be seen coming from the semi-concrete home. The cause and extent of damages have not yMore >>

  • Airman may have been stabbed

    Airman may have been stabbed

    No word yet on a cause of death. Guam's Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola tells KUAM he won't be performing the autopsy on the airmen found dead in base quarters earlier this week. An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday at Naval Hospital and wMore >>
    No word yet on a cause of death. Guam's Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola tells KUAM he won't be performing the autopsy on the airmen found dead in base quarters earlier this week. An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday at Naval Hospital and wMore >>

  • Education Board votes on ROTC idea

    Education Board votes on ROTC idea

    The Guam Education Board met at DOE's Tiyan Headquarters Tuesday night. On the agenda, taking over the Mayor's responsibility to cut school grass. After the Mayor's sent a letter to Superintendent Jon Fernandez saying they want to transfer the duty becaus

    More >>

    The Guam Education Board met at DOE's Tiyan Headquarters Tuesday night. On the agenda, taking over the Mayor's responsibility to cut school grass. After the Mayor's sent a letter to Superintendent Jon Fernandez saying they want to transfer the duty becaus

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly