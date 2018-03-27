Airman may have been stabbed

No word yet on a cause of death.

Guam's Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola tells KUAM he won't be performing the autopsy on the airmen found dead in base quarters earlier this week.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday at Naval Hospital and will be performed by a military forensic pathologist.

Though there have been reports the airman died from a stab wound, Dr. Espinola tells KUAM he's never received the body, therefore cannot confirm those reports.

Andersen Air Force Base has not provided further details on the incident, only condolences and prayers to the airman's family.