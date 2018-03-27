Education Board votes on ROTC idea - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

The Guam Education Board met at DOE's Tiyan Headquarters Tuesday night.
On the agenda, taking over the Mayor's responsibility to cut school grass. After the Mayor's sent a letter to Superintendent Jon Fernandez saying they want to transfer the duty because due to termination of a Gov contract with Catholic Social Services, Mayors will pick up Adult Day Care services at the end of the month. 

The board also voted in favor of allowing ROTC students to substitute ROTC with 1 year of P.E credit or 4 years of ROTC with Science. Mention was also made of DOE's financial crisis. The Board still weary of the shaky fiscal condition, and considering other legislative bills that would ensure money goes to fund public education. 

As far as furloughs are concerned, the Superintendent says the option is still on the table. Though no schools are scheduled to close, DOE will continue to share data on school attendance.

