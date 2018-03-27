Silebra I Chamoru: the art of the talaya

It's a major part of our culture and our history. When it comes to fishing, no doubt, there are all sorts of ways to do just that in the waters around our island. But, in our final installment of our special "Silebra I Chamoru", I ditched my suit and tie to show us the art of the talaya.

Meet local talayeru James Cruz. His day job is working as a cable splicer for GTA. When he's not you are out on the water, he says he's, "Providing for my family and also it's a sport for me and it's also following the culture of the Chamorros. The talaya came later more during the Spaniard time but as we learn how to throw the net we got better and better. Now that there is different techniques being practiced...so the talaya really is more controlled. You can only get so much."

A sport that dates back more than a century. But for Cruz, it goes back to his time in grade school when he would follow his dad each time he went fishing. "The interest was as we were growing up of course we were so young we couldn't open the net so when we got older we started to throw and cast it," he explained.

He says it started with just getting one or two fished here and there. To date - his catch - a million and growing. So we spent the morning with Cruz down at Asan Beach to learn how to cast a talaya. First, going through the motions on land. He said, "Upper body strength is the main thing because you want to get distance but technique is important and you want to get close to the fish so creeping up to them is not as easy so you got to wait for waves to cover over the school of fish then you can move because the wave has a white wash and clouds fish from seeing me."

Then putting it to the test in the water. My first attempt...NOTHING. Next, some rocks and seaweed. And while I was learning the to get down the proper technique, unfortunately no catch for me.

But, Cruz - let's just say his catch is something he looks forward to getting every single time he hits the water. "The most popular fish we put on our table are the rabbit fish and the sergeant fish and the bigger fish we love to barbecue and kadu," he said.

Fresh grub he brings home or shares as a way to gain luck for the next time he goes out. "My best feeling I get is what school is going to be there today. One of the most exciting ones is the smaller fish - the rabbit fish and a lot more difficult to get, but its exiting to try.

"Doesn't matter if you catch one or two, but if you catch the whole thing, that's luck."