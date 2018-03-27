Air Force investigating cause of airman's death

Tuesday has been a sad day for the Andersen Air Force Base, as one of their own was found dead early today. Here's what we know so far. The airman was in the base quarters found lifeless. Officials say the service member wasn't breathing and was not responding.

Now, Andersen Air Force Base officials have launched an investigation after the airman was pronounced dead. This all starting around 3 o'clock this morning. Still, no word on how the service member might have died. But, that's all going to be part of the military's investigation.

The chief medical examiner, Dr. Aurelio Espinola, late today also says he has yet to receive the body... An autopsy typically confirms the cause and manner of death. The Air Force has not released much more information, however, 36th Wing Commander Brigadier General Douglas Cox did issue this: "This is a terrible tragedy, and we are all deeply saddened by the loss of this Airman...losing a member of our team is the most difficult thing we face, and today we have lost a member of our Air Force family...our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers go with the family. We will ensure the welfare of those directly affected by this tragedy."

We reached out to Andersen Air Force Base to see if the incident had interrupted daily operations. We'll get back to you once we know more.