Air Force investigating cause of airman's death

Posted: Mar 27, 2018 4:58 PM Updated:
By Kehani Mendiola
Tuesday has been a sad day for the Andersen Air Force Base, as one of their own was found dead early today. Here's what we know so far. The airman was in the base quarters found lifeless. Officials say the service member wasn't breathing and was not responding.

Now, Andersen Air Force Base officials have launched an investigation after the airman was pronounced dead. This all starting around 3 o'clock this morning. Still, no word on how the service member might have died. But, that's all going to be part of the military's investigation.

The chief medical examiner, Dr. Aurelio Espinola, late today also says he has yet to receive the body... An autopsy typically confirms the cause and manner of death. The Air Force has not released much more information, however, 36th Wing Commander Brigadier General Douglas Cox did issue this: "This is a terrible tragedy, and we are all deeply saddened by the loss of this Airman...losing a member of our team is the most difficult thing we face, and today we have lost a member of our Air Force family...our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers go with the family. We will ensure the welfare of those directly affected by this tragedy."

We reached out to Andersen Air Force Base to see if the incident had interrupted daily operations. We'll get back to you once we know more.

  Education Board votes on ROTC idea

    The Guam Education Board met at DOE's Tiyan Headquarters Tuesday night. On the agenda, taking over the Mayor's responsibility to cut school grass. After the Mayor's sent a letter to Superintendent Jon Fernandez saying they want to transfer the duty becaus

  The Chris Barnett Podcast: responding to the responses

    For the second episode of his podcast, our Chris Barnett responds to an elected official's call for him to be removed from KUAM and reminds him of what his priorities should be as a public servant. Check it out on the KUAM Podcast Network on Soundcl
  Truck driver in gas station accident still critical

    The driver of a 76 Fuel Truck remains in critical condition at GRMC, after being pinned against the fuel truck and a concrete pillar Monday morning at the 76 Circle K in Dededo. GPD says he was trying to stop the truck after it rolled forward. South Petro
