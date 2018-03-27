Truck driver in gas station accident still critical - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Truck driver in gas station accident still critical

The driver of a 76 Fuel Truck remains in critical condition at GRMC, after being pinned against the fuel truck and a concrete pillar Monday morning at the 76 Circle K in Dededo.

GPD says he was trying to stop the truck after it rolled forward.

South Petroleum Corporation, owners of 76 Circle K, say they are conducting an internal investigation but have no comment as to his condition or details of how the incident occurred at this time.

