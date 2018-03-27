Social video led to arrest of five

A group accused of being involved in a string of robberies, home invasions and a car theft are captured. This after one of the suspects is caught on camera in an apparent snatch-and-grab at a local Supermarket.

In surveillance video gone viral, the thief is seen coming in and in a matter of second grabs the victim's purse before taking off outside the store. The incident happening last Friday in the early morning hours at the Micronesia Mall PayLess in Dededo. The video led investigators to carry out a search warrant at a Yigo home on Monday.

It's there they ran into the first suspect...35 year old Franklin Peter Mendiola Aldan. Police say he was allegedly driving a stolen car with two others. 41-year-old Clarence Glen Aldan and 42-year-old Doris Ann Soriano Deleon Guerrero were interrogated, as well. From there authorities say they were able to link them to multiple robberies at local game rooms, Verona resort, Oh Maganda Lounge and Alupang Sunset Condo's.

Also arrested are 22 year old Joseph Peter Cabrera Pangelinan and 31 year old Eddie John Cruz III.

Police learning that Franklin Aldan was the man seen on the PayLess security camera's during the alleged purse snatching.

The four men each face charges of robbery among others. DeLeon Guerrero is charged with theft of motor vehicle.