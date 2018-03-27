Social video led to arrest of five

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
The Guam Education Board met at DOE's Tiyan Headquarters Tuesday night. On the agenda, taking over the Mayor's responsibility to cut school grass. After the Mayor's sent a letter to Superintendent Jon Fernandez saying they want to transfer the duty becausMore >>
The Guam Education Board met at DOE's Tiyan Headquarters Tuesday night. On the agenda, taking over the Mayor's responsibility to cut school grass. After the Mayor's sent a letter to Superintendent Jon Fernandez saying they want to transfer the duty becausMore >>