Feedback heard about having DYA, AARF vote on POST Commission

Does this scenario sound familiar, Guam? They're recognized as members, but they don't have the authority to vote.

A public hearing was held on a measure that would include the airport's Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting Unit and Department of Youth Affairs as official voting members of the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission. Both DYA and AARF have been active in meeting POST requirements like the physical fitness quarterly test.

POST Commission Executive Director Dennis Santo Tomas said, "So because DYA and AARF have so much to offer to the Commission which is evidenced by their active participation and their offering up of solutions to discussions, I fully support Bill 206-34."

However, the hearing took an interesting turn when former Senator Bob Klitzkie spoke out against the bill. "All these Peace Officers, whether you're conservation, whether you're park ranger, whether you're a police officer, you all have the same authority, same jurisdiction," he said. "If a person is not in a position to do all of the things I just described, I don't want that person to be a peace officer. That's too much power, too much authority, too great an ability to make a mistake, etc. unless the person has had the proper training to do all of those things."

Additionally, public testimony was also heard on Bill 251 that would update scheduling fees for GFD.