DFS and Lotte Duty Free back in court

Airport retail giants DFS and Lotte Duty Free were back in superior court Tuesday for a status hearing on a DFS complaint alleging that Lotte interfered in the prospective airport master concessionaire contract, which it eventually won. But DFS successfully sued to void the contract, and is now suing Lotte for unspecified damages.

Lotte counters that there has never been any finding of wrongdoing, and that the complaint should be dismissed based on the court's ruling. It argues that if the contract never existed, it could not be interfered with. Judge Arthur Barcinas has taken the matter under advisement.

Separately, the Chairman of the Airport Board has issued a statement saying the Barcinas decision "puts the airport at risk," and prevents it from using the same procurement process used by other modern international airports for the same type of contract." Chairman Ricardo Duenas says the procurement was a fair, transparent, competitive process.

And that the Lotte contract was the Airport's best yet. GIAA has appealed the decision to the Supreme Court, and Barcinas has allowed Lotte to remain until the High court has ruled.