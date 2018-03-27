Calvo doesn't want complicated cuts

If the speaker says the Governor's fiscal realignment plan is $1.5 million short of the required $30 million in cuts, then Adelup says they can fix that. In a letter Monday, Speaker BJ Cruz said the plan falls short because of a net increase in the pharmaceutical fund that was appropriated to GMH.

Governor Eddie Calvo says he doesn't want any complications, telling KUAM News, "Though we believe we've done the necessary cuts we want to make sure there's no wiggle room in terms of any technical issues in regards to the $30 million. So I've instructed Lester (Carlson) and the fiscal team to as a result of the $1.5 million that goes to the hospital, to make a light cut pro-rata wise with other Government of Guam agencies to absorb it."

The $30 million in planned spending cuts are required before the 1-percent increase in the Business privilege tax goes into effect on April 1.