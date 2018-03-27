Alaska senator visits with Governor Calvo - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Alaska senator visits with Governor Calvo

Posted: Mar 27, 2018 3:20 PM

U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska paid a courtesy call on the Governor Monday. Calvo says he was able to brief the influential congressional leader on certain federal laws that he believes hold back further development here such as the Jones Act, which restricts shipping, and cabotage laws which limit air service.

"One way to help this whole region stabilize is to look at some of these old outdated federal policies and put 'em in the out file. And if we do, I do believe Guam and the Marianas will rise as well as the rest of Micronesia. 534 so this was some quality time that we spent with the senator and it gave a very powerful person in congress an opportunity to get a feel of what's happening in this part of the world," he said.

Senator Murkowski also traveled to Palau and Saipan on this trip. She was joined by Congresswoman Madeliene Bordallo and Delegates Amata Radewagen of American Samoa, and Gregorio Kilili Sablan of the CNMI.

