GPD defends spending

As the government's cash crunch continues, the Guam Police Department is defending its spending habits questioned by Speaker BJ Cruz.

Cruz is the oversight chair on appropriations who criticized GPD for not filling recruitment positions in the last four years despite appropriations given to do so.

In a letter to the speaker, Police Chief JI Cruz noted the Public Safety Vacancy Cost Account was created as part of the Fiscal Year 2015 Budget Act. Nearly 2 million dollars for vacant positions would only go to new hires.

Chief Cruz stating, "Essentially you restricted funding for vacant positions that are normally filled through promotion and restricted for new recruits..."

The chief wrote the same restrictions were given the following year, preventing sergeant one promotions from taking place. He said when he entered GPD in 2015, there was a severe shortage of first line supervisors until he was able the law was changed to fund the positions.

"As a result of the placement of supervisors and managers who are genuinely qualified, we are more efficient than we have been for many years."

The chief added, "Although you did not support the promotion of 132 men and women of the Guam Police Department, who all worked hard for those promotions, the promotions were not arbitrary nor were they fiscally irresponsible...they were done in accordance of the law."

The chief ended his response stating the difficulty the department has had hiring in previous fiscal years. GPD made 89 attempts from two certification lists and only 16 were hired. The rest either refused the job or failed prescreening requirements. This fiscal year, 13 positions were open and only seven are headed to the police academy in May.