Dededo residents relieved as Astumbo Fire Station reopens

The Astumbo and Piti fire stations are back in business. They were shut down earlier this month as cost-cutting moves in the midst of the government's fiscal crisis. The closures drew concern from the Dededo mayor and nearby residents, who can now breathe a little easier.

The re-openings were also a welcome sight for Governor Eddie Calvo, who paid a visit to the Piti facility which will operate for now with the help of the agriculture department. "The daytime, we're gonna have the Forestry Division of Department of Agriculture manning the station, and in the later hours it will be the fire department so the issues of overtime are dealt with, at the same time we have a presence over here to deal with any eventuality," he said.

One of the reasons the fire department said it was able to reopen the stations was because it said it saved 400-thousand in overtime in just two pay periods. Calvo explains how they managed that, saying, "When you start cutting back on overtime and because of how the furlough process works we cannot touch hours until we deal with areas such as overtime. So these are the areas where we could make the adjustments."

The Hagatna police precinct and various sports facilities were also shut down around the same time. Calvo says they will remain closed for now while he waits on further recommendations from those departments as they continue adjustments to the fiscal crisis.

Meanwhile, the Fire department says that GFD, Navy and Forestry fire units responded to a large grass fire off Turner road in Nimitz Hill, which is a fire prone area near the Piti station.

No injuries, evacuations, or damage to houses were reported.