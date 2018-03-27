United suspending PetSafe program

No man gets left behind...but what about man's best friend? United Airlines in the past week made an announcement that they would be temporarily suspend their Petsafe Pet Transport and Shipping program as they conduct a systemic review.

This coming after several incidents on United's part including the death of a small dog and two mix-ups that sent dogs to the wrong destination.

However, the suspension would only affect larger pets needed to travel through cargo and not pets that are able to travel in-cabin.

Still, the news is concerning, especially for military families planning to move on or off-island as United is the only airline to fly in or out to the U.S.

And while there hasn't been any uptake as of now, representatives from Guam Animals In Need anticipate the situation would result in an increase in drop-offs to their shelter and it would impact their off-island adoptions.

The review is expected to be completed by May 1.