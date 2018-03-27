United suspending PetSafe program - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

United suspending PetSafe program

Posted: Mar 27, 2018 3:11 PM Updated:

No man gets left behind...but what about man's best friend? United Airlines in the past week made an announcement that they would be temporarily suspend their Petsafe Pet Transport and Shipping program as they conduct a systemic review.

This coming after several incidents on United's part including the death of a small dog and two mix-ups that sent dogs to the wrong destination.

However, the suspension would only affect larger pets needed to travel through cargo and not pets that are able to travel in-cabin.

Still, the news is concerning, especially for military families planning to move on or off-island as United is the only airline to fly in or out to the U.S.

And while there hasn't been any uptake as of now, representatives from Guam Animals In Need anticipate the situation would result in an increase in drop-offs to their shelter and it would impact their off-island adoptions.

The review is expected to be completed by May 1.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Grammy winner gets two-week jail term

    Grammy winner gets two-week jail term

    The decision is in - but instead of a Grammy, Yvonne Elliman-Alexander and husband Allen received a 14 day incarceration sentence by Judge Vern Perez, based on the recommendation made by the government. Defense Mike Phillips argued that the couple should More >>
    The decision is in - but instead of a Grammy, Yvonne Elliman-Alexander and husband Allen received a 14 day incarceration sentence by Judge Vern Perez, based on the recommendation made by the government. Defense Mike Phillips argued that the couple should More >>

  • Five arrested for robberies, home invasions, stolen car

    Five arrested for robberies, home invasions, stolen car

    Five people were arrested in connection to multiple robberies, home invasions and a stolen car. It was the investigation into this robbery that occurred at Pay-Less Supermarket in Dededo on March 23rd that led police to a string of other suspects connecteMore >>
    Five people were arrested in connection to multiple robberies, home invasions and a stolen car. It was the investigation into this robbery that occurred at Pay-Less Supermarket in Dededo on March 23rd that led police to a string of other suspects connecteMore >>

  • Airman found dead at Andersen AFB

    Airman found dead at Andersen AFB

    Tragedy struck at Andersen Air Force as a U.S. Airman was pronounced dead at 3 a.m. Tuesday. The airman was found unresponsive in base quarters and the cause of death is currently under investigation. In response, Brigadier General Douglas A. Cox, 36th WiMore >>
    Tragedy struck at Andersen Air Force as a U.S. Airman was pronounced dead at 3 a.m. Tuesday. The airman was found unresponsive in base quarters and the cause of death is currently under investigation. In response, Brigadier General Douglas A. Cox, 36th WiMore >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly