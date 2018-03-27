Grammy winner gets two-week jail term

The decision is in - but instead of a Grammy, Yvonne Elliman-Alexander and husband Allen received a 14 day incarceration sentence by Judge Vern Perez, based on the recommendation made by the government.

Defense Mike Phillips argued that the couple should be given probation for their compliance with court rules and undergoing drug treatment.

However, taking that and the defendant's ailing mother into consideration, Judge Perez decided on a non-consecutive, court incarceration that may be carried out by the defendants in Hawai.

The Probation Office will work with the Hawaiian Court and another hearing will be scheduled in eight months to see if the sentence was carried out.