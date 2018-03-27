Rapid Spread of Wildfires Possible

The National Weather Service (NWS), Weather Forecast Office Guam, has the following advisories in effect:

A small craft advisory is in effect for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan coastal waters, until 6 p.m. Wednesday. Winds of 15 to 25 knots with occasional gusts to 30 knots will continue through this evening, producing wave conditions that are hazardous to small craft. Seas have increased to between 7 and 10 feet and will persist through Wednesday. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid sailing in these conditions.

An airport wind advisory is in effect for the Guam International Airport until 6:30 p.m. this evening. Winds from the east at 15 to 20 knots with gusts near 28 knots are expected. Be alert and take precautions as required.

A red flag warning is in effect for Guam until 7 p.m. this evening, meaning critical fire weather conditions are occurring. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will create ideal conditions for rapid spread of wildfires.

A fire weather watch will be in effect for Guam from 7 p.m. this evening through Wednesday evening, meaning critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. East winds at 15 to 25 mph with frequent gusts to 30 mph are expected.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense (GHS/OCD) remind all residents and visitors to practice extreme caution at this time and be aware of later forecasts and possible red flag warnings for dangerous fire weather conditions.

