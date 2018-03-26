Gubernatorial teams raise $500K

The five gubernatorial teams running in the 2018 election have raised nearly half a million dollars for Decision 2018, according to their latest GEC filings.

Gubernatorial teams are obligated to file organizational reports and amend them when any changes to the organization are made – for example, when a running mate is chosen. Other than the amended reports, there’s no obligation for teams to file financial information until 10 days before the Primary Election.

The team that has raised the most money?

Tenorio/Ada Raised $211,625 Spent $184,325 Leon Guerrero/Tenorio Raised $108,766 Spent $3,516 Aguon/Limtiaco Raised $83,437 Spent $67,069 Rodriguez/Cruz Raised $62,600 Spent $55,988 Team Sunshine Raised $5,200 Spent $0

Republicans Ray Tenorio and Tony Ada raising $211,625. The lone republican team has also spent the most - $184,325. The team last filed in January of 2017, when former Senator Tony Ada was chosen as Tenorio’s second.

Democrats Lou and Josh have raised $108,766 and spent $3,516, according to their last report filed in May of last year.

The Aguon/Limitiaco team of Senator Frank Aguon and former US Attorney Alicia Limitiaco have raised $83,437 and spent $67,069 – their last filing coming in November 2017.

Senator Dennis Rodriguez and running mate David Cruz have raised $62,600 and spent $55,988 according to their last filing which was yesterday.

No filing yet for democratic hopefuls Gutierrez/Bordallo - but Team Sunshine last filed in February of 2017, raising $5,200. Team Sunshine is supposed to file 10 working days after any significant change to their organization – adding a running mate would signify a major change. The Gutierrez/Bordallo team announced their partnership on January 17.