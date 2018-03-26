Five arrested for robberies, home invasions, stolen car

Five people were arrested in connection to multiple robberies, home invasions and a stolen car.

It was the investigation into this robbery that occurred at Pay-Less Supermarket in Dededo on March 23rd that led police to a string of other suspects connected to the other cases. On Monday, a search warrant was executed at a home in Yigo. There they found the suspect, 35-year-old Franklin Peter Mendiola Aldan. He was driving a stolen car with two other people identified as 41-year-old Clarence Glen Aldan and 42-year-old Doris Ann Soriano Deleon Guerrero. All three were brought in for questioning and arrested. During the course of that investigation it led to the arrest of two other people that were arrested in connection to other robberies. They were identified as 22-year-old Joseph Peter Cabrera Pangelinan and 31-year-old Eddie John Cruz III. All five were booked and confined.

Here’s the breakdown of the charges:

1.) Franklin Peter Mendiola Aldan//male//Chamorro from Dededo. He was arrested for Theft of a Motor Vehicle–filed March 25th, Dededo// Robbery 3rd Degree–filed February 11th, Verona Resort//Robbery 3rd Degree–filed February 2nd, Alupang Sunset Condo//Burglary, Home Invasion, Theft of Property–filed January 7th, Dededo//Robbery 3rd Degree–filed March 23rd, Payless Micronesia Mall, Dededo

2.) Clarence Glen Aldan//male//Chamorro from Dededo. He was arrested for Theft of a Motor Vehicle–filed March 25th, Dededo//Theft of a Motor Vehicle–filed March 6th, Yona//Robbery 3rd Degree–filed March 23rd, Payless Micronesia Mall, Dededo//Robbery–filed January 24th, Oh Maganda Lounge, Dededo//Attempted Robbery, Conspiracy–filed February 22nd, 24hr Game Time Game Room, Tamuning

3.) Doris Ann Soriano Deleon Guerrero//female//Chamorro from Dededo. She was arrested for Theft of a Motor Vehicle–filed March 25th, Dededo

4.) Joseph Peter Cabrera Pangelinan//male//Chamorro from Sinajana. He was arrested for Robbery 2nd Degree, Conspiracy, Guilt Established by Complicity–filed January 25th, 24hr Game Time Game Room, Tamuning//Attempted Robbery, Conspiracy, Guilt Established by Complicity–filed February 22nd, 24hr Game Time Game Room, Tamuning

5.) Eddie John Cruz III//male//Chamorro from Tamuning. He was arrested for Robbery 2nd Degree, Conspiracy, Guilt Established by Complicity, Criminal Facilitation–filed January 25th, 24hr Game Time Game Room, Tamuning//Robbery 2nd Degree, Conspiracy–filed February 22nd, 24hr Game Time Game Room, Tamuning.