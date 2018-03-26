Airman found dead at Andersen AFB

Tragedy struck at Andersen Air Force as a U.S. Airman was pronounced dead at 3 a.m. Tuesday. The airman was found unresponsive in base quarters and the cause of death is currently under investigation. In response, Brigadier General Douglas A. Cox, 36th Wing Commander said, “Losing a member of our team is the most difficult thing we face, and today we have lost a member of our Air Force family.”

Furthermore, “Our deepest sympathies, thoughts

and prayers go with the family. We will ensure the welfare of those directly affected by this tragedy."

In accordance with U.S. Air Force policy, the name of the Airman will be withheld for 24 hours after next of kin notification.