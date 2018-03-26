GPD: too much trimming puts public safety at risk

Following the rules might not be the best solution for the Guam Police Department as a result of an informational brief before the Legislative Committee on Housing, Utilities, Public Safety, and Homeland Security. The agency shared what they're doing to cut costs as a result of the shortfall and what risks to public safety might that pose.

They know what they need to keep the public safe. GPD going before their public safety oversight chair today. For the past three fiscal years, the department has received an average 4 million dollar deficit in the budget amount they've sought out from the Executive Branch for its operations. As a result of the shortfall, GPD is now trying to cut $3.8 million dollars for the current fiscal year.

Chief of police JI Cruz admits all employees, admin and officers, will be affected. He said, "The furlough will reduce wages for all three-hundred and sixty-six employees by one million, $190,212 during the last quarter of Fiscal Year 2018."

The furloughs will take effect in June of this year and because officers will not be prioritized, ultimately double non-emergency response time and impact investigative work. And with GPD already shutting down the Hagatna Precinct, shifting officers to DepCor, and augmenting officers from other agencies, the committee is concerned with overall public safety.

Senator Tom Ada: In GPD, the sworn uniformed officers who patrol our streets and community out there is given no preference over a civilian, administrative employee? Police Chief JI Cruz: Well, to answer that question - yes, absolutely, Senator. Ada: Do you agree with that? Cruz: Well, whether or not I agree with it is what the executive order says. Ada: Then what is your opinion? Cruz: My opinion is that the Government of Guam is facing a cash crisis. My opinion is that if we don't do something about this to address this then yes, we do have to do the furloughs.

Ada: And my opinion, is that GPD is tasked with a responsibility of maintaining the safety and security in our community? You let somebody else worry about how they're going to backfill a $67 million shortfall.

The loaning of officers to the Department of Corrections to relieve overtime was another hot topic - not essentially seen as an efficient use of GPD personnel by the committee. But Chief Cruz is looking at the bigger picture, saying, "It's helping out another law enforcement entity, another entity within the public safety arena. It's about the bigger picture in the Government of Guam, so I'm going to help out my battle buddy at DOC so that we reduce the costs in the government."

And the use of officers from other agencies like the Port Authority and Department of Agriculture was another cause for concern.

He said, "I can't help but feel like us in the community, we trust you. You are the ones who have been working these precincts, your Mandana Task Force is all about creating this relationship with the community, that's what neighborhood policing is all about. I find it very perplexing up till now to figure why we are taking people who are used to working in precincts, and putting people who are not used to working in the precincts into precincts."

But the Chief assures that public safety is not compromised and that these augmented officers have GPD authority according to the AG's office.

Concluding the meeting, Senator Telena Nelson suggested merging precincts instead of keeping the Hagatna precinct closed.

Senators and GPD will continue to work together to address all concerns.

Leaders at DepCor also detailed their needs before Senator Nelson. The meetings happening more than a week after both department heads requested Nelson step down as their oversight chair.