Fight between AK coworkers was recorded

We now have the latest on the death at AK Toyota over the weekend: the suspect and victim were coworkers at the Tamuning car dealership, and the brutal beating was all caught on tape.

He made the sign of the cross as Judge Benjamin Sison read him his bail, as His Honor announced, "If you want to be released I'm going to set bail at $100,000 - in cash." That's how much Jonathan Ross Pangelinan will have to pay to get out of jail. The 31-year-old AK Toyota staffer appeared in court late Monday afternoon charged with the murder and aggravated assault of his co-worker, Leebrick Manglona.

An autopsy on Monday concluded Manglona's death was a homicide - he had been bleeding from the brain after being beaten to death.

The men were at a Mes Chamoru celebration at their workplace on Friday night. Court documents state Pangelinan gave multiple versions of the story. First, that Manglona was angry and confrontational and instigated a fight...headbutting and trying to punch Pangelinan. That's when, Pangelinan says, he blocked the punch and pushed Manglona who fell backwards onto the cement.

In the second version of the defendant's story, he reports Manglona slipped and fell.

A third version, however, is what was caught on the Tamuning car dealership's surveillance footage.

The argument started at 11:20 p.m. The men exchanged punches before Manglona is seen on the pavement, on his hands and knees trying to get up. Pangelinan continues to kick the victim in the head and chest before he falls forward, his face hitting the ground.

The beating continues until Manglona is pulseless and breathless.

When confronted by the surveillance footage, Pangelinan admitted to being angry at Manglona and punching and kicking him until he was on the ground and unresponsive.

A witness also reported seeing Pangelinan yelling at a man on the ground. Pangelinan reportedly yelling "Do it par, What you gonna do?"

In court on Monday, Prosecutor Sean Brown asked the that Pangelinan be banned from going back to work. "The victim both work at the same place, AK, we ask that he not be able to return to work due to the potential influence he would have on witnesses in this case," he said.

Pangelinan's next hearing is set for April 5.

AK officials have say that Manglona was a tinter in the tint shop division and worked with the company for more than a decade. They also say they are sadden by what happened and the company is offering counseling to any of its employees in need.