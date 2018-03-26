Fire stations in Dededo, Piti reopening

The Astumbo and Piti fire stations are reopening. They were closed this month, despite concerns raised by the Dededo Mayor, to save money during the current financial crisis. GFD says the Governor's recently submitted fiscal realignment plan allows it to cut back enough to restore operations.

Acting Fire Chief Darren Burrier says by reducing unscheduled overtime costs, and through cutbacks from the governor's fiscal realignment plan, they managed to save about $400,000 over the last two pay periods. "We were able to bring in three personnel to the astumbo fire station. They'll be on overtime, but will be able to man the unit, and it'll be a fire truck and they'll be able to respond to medical calls and fire-related emergencies," he explained.

The Piti station will not be fully operational though. Personnel from the prevention bureau will be manning it for now, with help from the agriculture department. Burrier continued, "They'll be positioning a wildland firefighting unit at the Piti Fire Station from 8 to 5 daily, that is because of the concern we and the governor has of the dry season and the high risk of grass fires."

The announcement comes after GHURA advised GFD that based on federal grant regulations, it could lose control of the Astumbo facility if it continued to keep it closed. "Closing the stations was a difficult but necessary decision at the time, because of the fiscal crisis and the position we found ourselves in," he added.

"And like I say the dynamic changes in the way the situation is playing out, the Governor's Office was able to do the fiscal realignment plan, and with our savings was able to have a situation where and our position where we were able to reopen the Astumbo Fire Station."