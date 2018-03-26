Settlement conference booked for shooting case

A settlement conference is scheduled for parties involved in last year's high speed chase that started in Tiyan and ended in gunfire in Harmon. According to a federal court order from Senior Judge Alex Munson, parties will have to come to the table next month.

Joshua John Untalan Mesa, who had been shot in the buttocks, filed his federal complaint against GIAA and Airport Police Officer Vincent R.Q. Castro on grounds he was deprived his constitutional right to be free from unreasonable searches and seizures.

Mesa initially filed his claim against GovGuam for $300,000, but was denied.

That settlement conference is set for April 24.