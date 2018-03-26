Campaign finance inquiry deepens at GEC

The Guam Election Commission is investigating possible campaign finance violations by Senator Mike San Nicolas and Senator Jim Espaldon. GEC head Maria Pangelinan telling KUAM News the GEC board has added the possible violations to the agenda for their regular board meeting on April 12.

As first reported on KUAM News, Senator San Nicolas’ campaign finance reports lists a $3,000 donation from Coretech under cash contributions. Businesses are limited to buying $500 in fundraiser tickets per fundraiser, not to exceed $1,000 in a calendar year – but they can’t donate cash. A review of San Nicolas’ campaign reports also showed questionable donations from individuals that exceed the cash limit for individual donors – these will also be followed up on by the GEC, according to Pangelinan.

Limits on business donations exist as a safeguard to prevent corporations from having undue influence over politicians. Federal election law prohibits candidates from accepting donations directly from businesses.

According to his 2013 campaign finance report, Senator San Nicolas received a $1,000 donation from Trivision Media. San Nicolas later championed special-interest legislation to benefit electronic sign companies like Trivision and Cherry Media Vision along with Senator Tom Ada.

The legislation, Bill 95, eventually became law. Campaign finance records from Senator Ada show he spent $1,000 on ads from Trivision on August 22, 2014. Trivision then donated $1,000 to Senator Ada on August 28, 2014.

Over the limit donations from EMPSCO and N.C. Macario and Associates to Senator Jim Espaldon will also be investigated by the GEC. According to Espaldon’s campaign finance reports, both business donated $1,500 – listed as cash contributions. Also being looked at – Espaldon allegedly using campaign cash to sponsor sports teams and whether or not doing that constitutes a violation.

As we reported, the GEC is currently reviewing the campaign finance reports of Public Auditor Doris Flores Brooks. Brooks allegedly using campaign cash to buy Christmas gifts for and give money to employees of the OPA, among other possible violations – including using campaign cash to entertain government auditors from off-island, pay her membership dues to the Guam Society of Certified Public Accountants and give Christmas cash to the DNA building’s janitorial staff.

Pangelinan telling KUAM News that with the discovery of these possible violations, GEC staff are now reviewing other campaign finance docs from sitting senators and even gubernatorial candidates for questionable donations or expenditures.

The GEC board will determine possible outcomes of the investigations, according to Pangelinan. They may include the candidates having to return the donations in question, or reimbursing their campaigns for questionable expenditures. Results of the investigation may also be forwarded to the Attorney General’s office.

San Nicolas did not return calls for comment. Espaldon declined to comment until he’s had time to review the reports in question.