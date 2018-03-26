Pay-Less relocating Agana supermarket to Maite

Heads up shoppers: the Payless in Hagatna is moving to the tri-village. Pay-Less Markets announcing they will be moving the Hagatna store to Maite in 2019 in the former Market Wholesale building alone route 8. The new location will include a larger retail space. Payless executive VP Kathy Sgro says while they enjoyed the relationship with Agana Shopping Center over the past 40 years, they've outgrown the store footprint and require more parking spaces. They plan to move out of Hagatna in February of next year, and move in to the new Maite location by April 2019.