UOG starts Island Sustainability Conference - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

UOG starts Island Sustainability Conference

Posted: Mar 26, 2018 3:03 PM Updated:

UOG is kicking off their 9th annual Island Sustainability Conference, which will feature a variety of green topics. Guest Speaker Jessica Marati Radparvar raised on Guam will talk about corporate responsibility to keeping our island green, telling KUAM News, "Over these experiences, I've really come to believe that business could be a force for good. I'm excited to share why. As well as some practical tools for local business to embrace the sustainability mindset in the way that they operate."

She looks forward to the collaboration of ideas between presenters. The conference starts tomorrow at the Hyatt. There will also be a free community night on Wednesday.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Kid-centric companies take Hafa Adai Pledge

    Kid-centric companies take Hafa Adai Pledge

    A special Hafa Adai Pledge kids ceremony was held over the weekend at the Bonita Baby store. Signing up this round included Gatbo Guam, Cutie Petunias, Autonomous Inc., and Boat Shop. They along with about a dozen local pre-school and elementary students More >>
    A special Hafa Adai Pledge kids ceremony was held over the weekend at the Bonita Baby store. Signing up this round included Gatbo Guam, Cutie Petunias, Autonomous Inc., and Boat Shop. They along with about a dozen local pre-school and elementary students More >>

  • Settlement conference booked for shooting case

    Settlement conference booked for shooting case

    A settlement conference is scheduled for parties involved in last year's high speed chase that started in Tiyan and ended in gunfire in Harmon. According to a federal court order from Senior Judge Alex Munson, parties will have to come to the table next mMore >>
    A settlement conference is scheduled for parties involved in last year's high speed chase that started in Tiyan and ended in gunfire in Harmon. According to a federal court order from Senior Judge Alex Munson, parties will have to come to the table next mMore >>

  • Man pinned between truck and pillar

    Man pinned between truck and pillar

    A shocking scene was witnessed after a man as pinned by a large 76 truck and a concrete pillar. It happened around 11 this morning near the 76 gas station in Dededo. The video, which quickly circulated on social media, then shows the truck driver being diMore >>
    A shocking scene was witnessed after a man as pinned by a large 76 truck and a concrete pillar. It happened around 11 this morning near the 76 gas station in Dededo. The video, which quickly circulated on social media, then shows the truck driver being diMore >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly