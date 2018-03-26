UOG starts Island Sustainability Conference

UOG is kicking off their 9th annual Island Sustainability Conference, which will feature a variety of green topics. Guest Speaker Jessica Marati Radparvar raised on Guam will talk about corporate responsibility to keeping our island green, telling KUAM News, "Over these experiences, I've really come to believe that business could be a force for good. I'm excited to share why. As well as some practical tools for local business to embrace the sustainability mindset in the way that they operate."

She looks forward to the collaboration of ideas between presenters. The conference starts tomorrow at the Hyatt. There will also be a free community night on Wednesday.