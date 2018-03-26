"If I Can't Have You" songstress appears for drug sentencing

Their last trip to Guam had some not so high notes. Upon arriving to island last August to headline a Mt. Carmel School benefit concert, Grammy winner Yvonne Elliman-Alexander and husband Allen were busted with drugs. They ultimately plead out to a single felony charge, but were allowed to go home because of the singer's elderly mother. Now that they've returned for sentencing, will this songbird be singing the jailhouse blues?

Her name may ring a bell. The disco sensation is the voice behind the familiar tune "If I Can't Have You". And she's back on island with her husband, Allen, not for an encore performance, but for sentencing in their local drug case. As reported, in August 2017 upon arrival to Guam for a benefit concert, the musical duo spent a night in jail.

They had in their possession 3.3-grams of marijuana and 3.5-grams of the drug "ICE" with a glass pipe.

The couple, in previous interviews with KUAM, revealed they're not addicts, but turned to the drugs for courage. Elliman-Alexander who had, at the time, recently undergone a back surgery, reported being under duress and not being sure she'd be able to stand up on stage.

Though they face up to six months in jail and were set for sentencing on Monday, they'll have to come back tomorrow because prosecution asked for time to review the couple's supporting documents.

Defense attorney Mike Phillips anticipates no additional jail time in this couple's future, saying, "We're very optimistic because they have completed everything that they were assigned," he shared. "I'm hoping and anticipating probation."

Elliman-Alexander also reporting she was able to use her experience to help others, telling KUAM News, "All I can say as far as advice, get help and when you're feeling stronger, help others. And I think that's why we did so well - because we did help other people." She said her community service involved, "Talking with them. So it was good for us. And it kept us strong. And we feel great. Don't we, honey?" Her husband said, "Yes, we do."

That was 120 hours of community service completed. The couple will return to court before Judge Vern Perez on Tuesday.

They have plans to return back to Hawaii on Wednesday. "We love it here. We love the food. We love the people," she said. "So we'll be back...hopefully not for another court case."