Audit reveals telecomm cost-savings for GPD

It's projected to save them about a quarter of a million dollars each year. GPD's computer circuit billing is reduced from $480,000 to $264,000. An audit was done on the police department's computer circuits, and it found that there were come inefficiencies. They've since been able to work with their provider, GTA, to reduce the annual cost by half.

Chief of police JI Cruz states, "These are the types of savings that will help us in the long run as an agency to stretch our resources and improve cost-efficiency of tax payers' dollars while also improving our own capabilities."