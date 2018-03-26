Defense claims entrapment in drug case - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Defense claims entrapment in drug case

Posted: Mar 26, 2018 2:36 PM Updated:
By Kehani Mendiola
It was defense's turn in the drug trial against Raymond Martinez and Juanita Moser to take a crack at government's witness, former Guam Customs Lieutenant Henry Alvendia. Attorney Peter Perez went over the thirty-two video and audio recordings between Alvendia and the couple.

He clarified to the jury that in those communications which were recorded and monitored, none of the words such as "methamphetamine", "drugs", or any illegal drug name were ever used.

In his questioning, Perez also emphasized that government agents aided Alvendia in setting up the couple.

Defense is arguing entrapment.

Trial resumes Wednesday morning.

  Kid-centric companies take Hafa Adai Pledge

    A special Hafa Adai Pledge kids ceremony was held over the weekend at the Bonita Baby store. Signing up this round included Gatbo Guam, Cutie Petunias, Autonomous Inc., and Boat Shop. They along with about a dozen local pre-school and elementary students
  Settlement conference booked for shooting case

    A settlement conference is scheduled for parties involved in last year's high speed chase that started in Tiyan and ended in gunfire in Harmon. According to a federal court order from Senior Judge Alex Munson, parties will have to come to the table next m
  Man pinned between truck and pillar

    A shocking scene was witnessed after a man as pinned by a large 76 truck and a concrete pillar. It happened around 11 this morning near the 76 gas station in Dededo. The video, which quickly circulated on social media, then shows the truck driver being di
