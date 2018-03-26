Defense claims entrapment in drug case

It was defense's turn in the drug trial against Raymond Martinez and Juanita Moser to take a crack at government's witness, former Guam Customs Lieutenant Henry Alvendia. Attorney Peter Perez went over the thirty-two video and audio recordings between Alvendia and the couple.

He clarified to the jury that in those communications which were recorded and monitored, none of the words such as "methamphetamine", "drugs", or any illegal drug name were ever used.

In his questioning, Perez also emphasized that government agents aided Alvendia in setting up the couple.

Defense is arguing entrapment.

Trial resumes Wednesday morning.