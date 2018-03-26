New inbound route from Nagoya means good things for island touri - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

New inbound route from Nagoya means good things for island tourism

Posted: Mar 26, 2018 2:18 PM Updated:

The Guam Visitors Bureau says its encouraged by the launch of a second Japan Airlines daily flight from Nagoya. The Japanese market has slowed in recent years, and GVB says one reason for the drop off last year was North Korea's threat to launch a missile attack on Guam.

But GVB board member Bill Nault says Sunday's arrival of the 220-passenger 767 aircraft is a welcome sign, saying, "Japan Airlines has told us that they see real good opportunities. I mean with last year's happening and all, Guam does seem like many of the Japanese people don't feel the danger that was expressed last year and we have been seeing quite a few full flights coming in actually this year."

Meanwhile, GVB hosted students from Japan's Kitanagoya city who are here to learn about Guam and practice their English speaking skills. Nault says visits like these help reinforce Guam's image as a fun and safe place to visit, noting, "They will bring their experience here back to Japan so that more and more people and more and more students can actually come to Guam."

Despite a decline in arrivals, GVB has repeatedly said it remains committed to the Japanese market, which has been our top source of visitors since the tourism industry was established, until it was surpassed by Korea just last year.

