Calvo signs 700 foreign worker applications

The first 700 of what could be several thousand applications for skilled foreign workers has been signed by the Governor. Adelup says the petitions cover H2B workers for military buildup projects.

Guam has relied on foreign workers to make up for a shortfall in local skilled labor. However there’s been a severe shortage in foreign workers over the past two years due to an apparent change in USCIS policy from a nearly 100-percent approval rate to a nearly 100-percent denial rate.

However, the latest Defense spending bill authorizes up to 4000 H2B workers for DoD projects. Local contractors also won a ruling which reverts the visa approval process to the previous policy.