Calvo signs 700 foreign worker applications - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Calvo signs 700 foreign worker applications

Posted: Mar 26, 2018 9:52 AM Updated:

The first 700 of what could be several thousand applications for skilled foreign workers has been signed by the Governor.  Adelup says the petitions cover H2B workers for military buildup projects.

Guam has relied on foreign workers to make up for a shortfall in local skilled labor. However there’s been a severe shortage in foreign workers over the past two years due to an apparent change in USCIS policy from a nearly 100-percent approval rate to a nearly 100-percent denial rate.

However, the latest Defense spending bill authorizes up to 4000 H2B workers for DoD projects. Local contractors also won a ruling which reverts the visa approval process to the previous policy.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Kid-centric companies take Hafa Adai Pledge

    Kid-centric companies take Hafa Adai Pledge

    A special Hafa Adai Pledge kids ceremony was held over the weekend at the Bonita Baby store. Signing up this round included Gatbo Guam, Cutie Petunias, Autonomous Inc., and Boat Shop. They along with about a dozen local pre-school and elementary students More >>
    A special Hafa Adai Pledge kids ceremony was held over the weekend at the Bonita Baby store. Signing up this round included Gatbo Guam, Cutie Petunias, Autonomous Inc., and Boat Shop. They along with about a dozen local pre-school and elementary students More >>

  • Settlement conference booked for shooting case

    Settlement conference booked for shooting case

    A settlement conference is scheduled for parties involved in last year's high speed chase that started in Tiyan and ended in gunfire in Harmon. According to a federal court order from Senior Judge Alex Munson, parties will have to come to the table next mMore >>
    A settlement conference is scheduled for parties involved in last year's high speed chase that started in Tiyan and ended in gunfire in Harmon. According to a federal court order from Senior Judge Alex Munson, parties will have to come to the table next mMore >>

  • Man pinned between truck and pillar

    Man pinned between truck and pillar

    A shocking scene was witnessed after a man as pinned by a large 76 truck and a concrete pillar. It happened around 11 this morning near the 76 gas station in Dededo. The video, which quickly circulated on social media, then shows the truck driver being diMore >>
    A shocking scene was witnessed after a man as pinned by a large 76 truck and a concrete pillar. It happened around 11 this morning near the 76 gas station in Dededo. The video, which quickly circulated on social media, then shows the truck driver being diMore >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly