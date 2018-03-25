Matienzo, Guerrero top finishers at Kick the Fat - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Matienzo, Guerrero top finishers at Kick the Fat

Posted: Mar 25, 2018 9:08 PM Updated:

The 22nd Annual Pay-less Kick the Fat 5K took over Marine Corps Drive in Hagatna on Saturday. Thousands of runners of all ages participated. Congratulations to Ryan Matienzo who was the 1st overall finisher with a time of 16:23, Kate Guerrero was the 1st place female finisher with a time of 19:40, Isaac Ventura was 1st place in the 14-19 division with a time of 17:32 and Hannah Zara was 1st place in the under 13 division with a time of 21:09. 

