Man, 31, charged for murder at AK

An Atkins Kroll employee is being charged for the deadly attack of his coworker. Jonathan Ross Pangelinan is charged with Murder; Aggravated Assault; Assault and Unsworn Falsification. Police responded to AK in Tamuning late Friday to a report of an injured person.

Leebrick Manglona, a longtime AK employee, died following a fight between the pair at the company’s Mes Chamoru barbecue dinner. Pangelinan was arrested Saturday evening. Police are now conducting a death investigation.

An autopsy for Manglona is scheduled for Monday afternoon.