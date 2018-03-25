Man, 31, charged for murder at AK - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Man, 31, charged for murder at AK

Posted: Mar 25, 2018 2:48 PM Updated:

An Atkins Kroll employee is being charged for the deadly attack of his coworker. Jonathan Ross Pangelinan is charged with Murder; Aggravated Assault; Assault and Unsworn Falsification.  Police responded to AK in Tamuning late Friday to a report of an injured person.

Leebrick Manglona, a longtime AK employee, died following a fight between the pair at the company’s Mes Chamoru barbecue dinner. Pangelinan was arrested Saturday evening. Police are now conducting a death investigation.

An autopsy for Manglona is scheduled for Monday afternoon. 

