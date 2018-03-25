NWS issues advisories

The National Weather Service (NWS), Weather Forecast Office Guam has issued a tropical storm warning in effect for Kayangel and Koror in the Republic of Palau, and for Yap Island and Ngulu in Yap State. A tropical storm warning means that damaging winds of at least 39 mph are expected within the next 12 to 24 hours.

As of 1 p.m., Tropical Depression 03Wwas located at 6.0 degrees north latitude and 140.0 east longitude, about 595 miles south-southwest of Guam, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. NWS advises Tropical Depression 03W is forecast to intensify through tonight, possibly becoming a tropical storm this evening.

Although Tropical Depression 03W is not forecast to have significant impact on the Marianas, residents and visitors are advised to monitor the latest updates. NWS has the following advisories in effect for the Marianas:

A small craft advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Monday, for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan coastal waters. NWS advises winds of 14 to 24 mph with frequent gusts to 34 mph will continue through Monday, which have cause seas to rise between 7 and 10 feet. Wind speeds or frequent gusts of 25 to 37 mph are expected to produce wave conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid sailing in these conditions.

An airport wind advisory is in effect for the Guam International Airport until 6 p.m. this evening. Winds from the east at 19 to 24 mph with gusts to 29 to 34 mph are expected.

A fire weather watch is in effect for Guam through Tuesday evening. A fire weather watch means critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Winds are expected east to eat-northeast at 19 to 29 mph with stronger gusts. The most dangerous times will be from late morning until near sunset. Any fires that develop could spread rapidly, especially along east-facing slopes, and may ignite spot fires downwind.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense (GHS/OCD) remind residents and visitors to practice extreme caution during this time. Visit the following links for the latest advisory information: