Man, 35, dead after apparent fight at AK in Tamuning

One man is dead after an apparent fight in Tamuning overnight. It happened at the AK Toyota parking lot around 10:45pm on Friday. Criminal investigators responded to a report of an injured person. The 35-year-old man was found unresponsive. Medics conducted CPR and rushed him to the Guam Memorial Hospital, but he didn’t survive.

The victim has been identified by company officials as Leebrick Manglona. He was a tinter in the tint shop division and worked with the company for more than a decade. AK Marketing and Communications director Ernie Galito says they were celebrating Mes Chamoru Friday night with a barbecue dinner when the incident occurred.

He says more than 150 people attended the event.

Investigators say the victim was involved in a fight with another man within the AK parking lot. It’s unclear what sparked the incident. Galito says they are cooperating with authorities. Guam police CID is leading the investigation. No word if any arrests have been made as this time.

Galito adds they are sadden by what happened and the company is offering counseling to any employees in need.

Chief medical examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola says an autopsy is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

