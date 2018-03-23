Responsible Guam Fed campaign cash report a no-show

It appears Congressional hopeful Senator Michael San Nicolas has not filed any campaign contribution or spending information with the Federal Election Commission relative to his 2018 congressional bid.

San Nicolas announced his bid for congress in November of 2017.

There is no record of any campaign finance data for San Nicolas on the federal election commission website.

Federal election law requires candidates to file a statement within 15 days of receiving contributions or making expenditures that exceed $5,000, according to a representative KUAM News spoke to on the FEC national hotline.

San Nicolas has held at least two fundraisers for his congressional bid – one a birthday “gathering” at the House of Chin Fe, the other a birthday “Happy Hour” fundraiser at Detour bar.

Both events were promoted as “Michael San Nicolas Responsible Guam for Congress” and held on January 27, according to the senator’s Facebook page.

San Nicolas also held a large “Responsible Guam for Congress” rally at Lencho Park in Dededo on February 23.

As a point of comparison, during his 2014 campaign, San Nicolas - then an incumbent senator seeking re-election - raised $11,000 at two fundraisers. Those fundraisers were held at Ralphy’s Bar and the Elk’s Lodge, according to San Nicolas’ Guam Election Commission campaign finance reports.

San Nicolas is listed as a Democratic candidate for the House of Representatives on the website.

San Nicolas did not return numerous calls for comment.

Shelly Calvo, his campaign treasurer also did not return a message for comment.

A source familiar with campaign fundraising said it would be reasonable to assume San Nicolas - one of the top vote getters in the local legislative election - has raised or spent more than $5,000 so far.

The FEC telling KUAM News San Nicolas’ quarterly report due April 15 should’ve been the second financial report he filed - if he has raised or spent more than $5,000.

San Nicolas’ opponent, incumbent congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo has financial data on the website relative to the 2018 election.

Republican Eric Lin is listed as a candidate on the FEC website, but has not filed any financial reports. A source familiar with Lin’s campaign said he has not held any fundraising events yet.