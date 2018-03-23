Naval Hospital conducting readiness exercise

U.S. Naval Hospital Guam will conduct a readiness exercise from 9 p.m. March 23, to 3 a.m. March 24. The exercise ensures the hospital meets contingency requirements in case of emergencies.

Residents in surrounding areas should not be alarmed if they see or hear increased activity associated with the training including lights, sirens and helicopter operations.

The hospital’s emergency department will remain open to all emergencies throughout the exercise.