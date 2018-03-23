GFD might have to give up Astumbo Fire Station

The Guam Fire Department may have to give up the Astumbo Fire Station if it continues to keep it closed.

Under the terms of a U.S. Housing and Urban renewal grant, GFD must submit an amendment if it is unable to operate the facility. It can then be transferred to another organization.

In a March 8 letter, GHURA Executive director Michael Duenas wrote that he wants to make sure the building can still be used for other eligible programs and services.

Acting GFD Chief Joey San Nicolas announced the shutdown of the Astumbo station earlier this month citing the ongoing budget crisis.