Prison murder suspects telling different sides to the story

Who killed DepCor detainee, Edrite "Manson" Isar at the Hagatna Lockup last year? Depends which defendant you ask. Ahead of next month's trial, we get a sneak peak of the details through defense filings made late Friday. Each suspect reportedly told investigators very different stories as to what unfolded hours before Isar was found dead in his jail cell.

Apparently, there are more than two sides to this story. Another defendant wants his case separated from his co-defendants. Attorney Jay Arriola, on behalf of defendant Albert Santos II, filed a motion to sever late Friday afternoon. Court filings state Santos never said anything to investigators to implicate his involvement in Isar's murder.

Santos, defense reports, had only heard of a death at the Hagatna Lockup, but nothing more. His co-defendants, court documents state, were much chattier with police, many of whom, kept changing their story.

As reported, Marvin Rechim, Benster Benjamin, Jimmy Hadley, A-Last Simiron, Isler Miller, and Santos are accused of taking turns brutally beating Isar before he was allegedly raped by Andrew Rios, Jr.

Santos' motion argues he'd be extremely prejudiced should he face a jury with his co-defendants. Defense arguing others took the blame specifically Rechim who told police he was to blame - that he beat Isar until he passed out - as retribution for raping a close family friend.

Paytel records, court documents state, show Rechim telling his mother he did something bad in jail. When she asked if he killed somebody, he replied "Yes" in Chuukese. He later told police his previous confession was a lie - and "as God as his witness he did not kill anybody and that he never went to Cell #13 and hurt (the victim)."

Hadley, court documents state, told police he heard Rechim plotting to beat Isar and later hearing Rechim state "I jammed the guy's chest pretty hard I think I broke it."

Simiron, meanwhile, told police he joined Rechim and Miller in Isar's beating, but showed no signs of remorse. Defendant Rios reportedly told police he knew exactly what happened - but he wouldn't talk unless he was released from jail. Benjamin initially denied knowing what happened, but later reported he and the victim agreed to fight in the cell and was "too angry to stop himself."

Defense for Santos, also arguing Santos is not implicated as a main aggressor and that those who were have a "gang affiliation" in the prison.

Also filed today, a motion from attorney Mark Kondas for Isler Miller. Defense asks that jurors be able to view the crime scene - the Hagatna Lockup to "allow jurors to better judge the credibility of the Government's witnesses by comparing their knowledge of the crime scene with witnesses' testimony."

KUAM files show the last time this was done was for the trial for Chad Desoto. Jurors were brought to the Tumon scene. In 2014, he was convicted of killing three tourists and attempting to murder 11 others.

Defendants in the DepCor case will return to court on April 9th for a motions hearing.

Also to be heard is Rios' motion to drop the case against him on grounds there was no evidence that the victim was sodomized.