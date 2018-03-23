Feds intercept FedEx package with more than 114 grams of ice - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Feds intercept FedEx package with more than 114 grams of ice

Posted: Mar 23, 2018 5:13 PM Updated:

Federal agents pick up two men after intercepting a package sent through the mail that had the drug, ICE.

Jesse A. Leon Guerrero and Jarette A.P. Leon Guerrero are charged with attempted possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Authorities earlier this week got their hands on the FedEx package that contained more than 114 grams of meth.

They replaced it with sham, put a tracking device on it, and sprayed it with clue spray.

An undercover agent delivered it to a residence in Barrigada. Once it was opened, investigators moved in to make the bust.

They also found other narcotics, glass pipes, a scale and plastic straws inside the home.

