Traffic roadwork: March 26-30 - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Traffic roadwork: March 26-30

Posted: Mar 23, 2018 5:11 PM Updated:

Bile/Pigua Bridge Replacement (Merizo) 

Motorists are advised that construction activities are ongoing at the Bile and Pigua Bridges. Intermittent traffic stoppages should be expected for up to 5 minutes at both the Bile and Pigua Bridges between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. as construction progresses. 

Route 1/3 Intersection Improvements (Dededo) 

Motorists are advised that construction activities are ongoing at the Route 1/ Route 3 intersection. The Route 1 northbound left lane west of the intersection will be a left turn-only lane onto Route 3. Two northbound through lanes will be maintained. 

Motorists traveling northbound on Route 1 through the Route 3 intersection are advised to move to the right two lanes in advance of the intersection. 

Route 20, (Tiyan Parkway) Structure Demolition 

Motorists are advised that demolition activities are ongoing along Route 20. Motorists are advised to expect construction traffic entering and exiting the construction area. 

Guam Economic Development Authority (GEDA) - San Vitores Road Flood Mitigation Project (Installation of additional storm water and trench drain inlets between Fujita Road and Route 14) 

The GEDA contractor will continue inlet construction from the Sand Castle to the Westin Hotel. Construction work will also continue at the intersections of Happy Landing Road/Route 1 and Pale San Vitores Road/Route 1. Pale San Vitores Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction between8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. 

Motorists are advised to expect delays during these times due to intermittent lane closures. 

Route 1 – Hagatna 

The Department of Public Works (DPW) Highway Maintenance crews will continue installing pavement marking and paint the raised median along Route 1 between Guam DPW and Micronesia Mall starting from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Motorists are advised to expect delays during these times due to intermittent lane closures and shifts. 

Lucas Sablan Blvd – Gill Breeze 

The Department of Public Works (DPW) Highway Maintenance crews have completed the road bed preparations for hot mix asphalt paving. Paving to commence shortly. Motorists are advised to proceed with caution through the construction areas and to expect delays. 

Santate Lane – Nimitz Hill 

The Department of Public Works (DPW) Highway Maintenance crews have completed the road bed preparations for hot mix asphalt paving. Paving to commence shortly. Motorists are advised to proceed with caution through the construction areas and to expect delays. 

Erskin Drive – Agat 

The Department of Public Works (DPW) Highway Maintenance crews have completed the road bed preparations for hot mix asphalt paving. Paving to commence shortly. Motorists are advised to proceed with caution through the construction areas and to expect delays. 

Motorists are advised to drive cautiously through all construction zones, observe all posted speed limit and construction signs, and carefully heed to flaggers. Alternative routes and/or adjusting drive times when feasible are encouraged. 

 


GUAM TRANSPORTATION PROGRAM 
Telephone (671) 646-3452 
Fax (671) 646-3449 
Email: info@guamtransportationprogram.com 
Website: www.guamtransportationprogram.com

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • GFD might have to give up Astumbo Fire Station

    GFD might have to give up Astumbo Fire Station

    The Guam Fire Department may have to give up the Astumbo Fire Station if it continues to keep it closed. Under the terms of a U.S. Housing and Urban renewal grant, GFD must submit an amendment if it is unable to operate the facility. It can then be transfMore >>
    The Guam Fire Department may have to give up the Astumbo Fire Station if it continues to keep it closed. Under the terms of a U.S. Housing and Urban renewal grant, GFD must submit an amendment if it is unable to operate the facility. It can then be transfMore >>

  • Feds intercept FedEx package with more than 114 grams of ice

    Feds intercept FedEx package with more than 114 grams of ice

    Federal agents pick up two men after intercepting a package sent through the mail that had the drug, ICE. Jesse A. Leon Guerrero and Jarette A.P. Leon Guerrero are charged with attempted possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. AuthoriMore >>
    Federal agents pick up two men after intercepting a package sent through the mail that had the drug, ICE. Jesse A. Leon Guerrero and Jarette A.P. Leon Guerrero are charged with attempted possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. AuthoriMore >>

  • Businesswoman of the Year to be announced in April

    Businesswoman of the Year to be announced in April

    Who will be the next Businesswoman of the Year? It's the 13th annual First Hawaiian Bank and Guam Business Magazine selection of a businesswomen in Guam and the Northern Marianas Islands who's made a mark in their industry and community. Maureen Maratita More >>
    Who will be the next Businesswoman of the Year? It's the 13th annual First Hawaiian Bank and Guam Business Magazine selection of a businesswomen in Guam and the Northern Marianas Islands who's made a mark in their industry and community. Maureen Maratita More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly