Evidence depicts interaction with Customs lieutenant

More evidence against Raymond Martinez and Juanita Moser is introduced to the jury today. Video and audio footage of the couple's interaction with former Guam Customs Lieutenant Henry Alvendia is presented.

Four videos and six audio files are what the jury heard and saw at Day 7 of the Martinez-Moser trial. As the government continued the direct examination of its witness, Henry Alvendia, who had agreed to cooperate with the federal government back in April 2015 as part of a plea agreement for receiving kickbacks.

Starting at the beginning of May 2015, a video, secretly recorded by Alvendia, shows a meeting between him and the defendants.

The beginnings of their conspiracy to try to bring drugs into Guam. It starts off with Martinez and Moser asking Alvendia if he was in the clear at Guam Customs and asking about the agency's new x-ray equipment, then trying to brainstorm different ways to bring them in. Martinez even discloses his affiliation with drug dealers in California who have experience in trafficking drugs across the US border.

Subsequently, on May 12, Alvendia suggested that they all meet up in California and ship the drugs to Guam disguised in Morton rock salt containers for Alvendia's alleged jacuzzi he was building. Martinez would take care of all the necessary planning such as the concealment of what originally was supposed to be four-pounds of drugs and its packaging. Even to the point of having authentic-looking Morton Salt labels printed to put on the containers.

Alvendia would then ship the two containers to Guam and take care of its handling here.

The following recorded meetings and calls after depict the trio finalizing their plans to meet and do the exchange in California.

These conversations including supplementary details like Martinez's previous drug purchases, hidden money in California, and how much Alvendia wanted to be paid for his involvement.

It was on June 4, 2015, the alleged meeting date, that Alvendia called the couple and said he would be in the area of Torrance for the meet up. These events all leading up to the couple's arrest that same day, with eight pounds of crystal methamphetamine found in their vehicle. Alvendia states that prior to his involvement with the federal government, he did not contact or meet with the couple to discuss smuggling in drugs.

Defense argues that both clients were entrapped by government officials.

Trial continues on Monday.