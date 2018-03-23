GovGuam avoids payless payday

Payless payday averted. The thousands of GovGuam workers got their paychecks Friday. But the administration also says because of the current cash crunch, not all allotments and vendor payments were made. In a news release, the Governor's office confirms there is a growing delay in payables, and blames it on the reduction in revenues caused by the Trump tax reforms. Meanwhile, the administration also submitted a new Fiscal Realignment Plan that identifies about $30 million in spending cuts.

The administration was faced with a $67 million revenue shortfall. A temporary one-point increase in the Business Privilege Tax will raise about $25 million, leaving the administration to find ways to slash $42 million in costs; $30 million in savings will come primarily from reducing contractual expenditures and by not filling vacant positions.

Acting budget director Lester Carlson uses last year's retirement of his previous director as an example. He told KUAM News, "That position not being filled results in a significant amount of savings to the government by my staff and myself basically coming to the table and working just a little bit harder to be able to get the work done. So that is in essence a true savings."

True savings, says Carlson, because they are not spending that already authorized funding for other operational needs. Meanwhile the remaining $12 million in savings comes by not spending a 2% buffer built into the General Fund budget, but which they typically end up using anyway.

"In the past this 2% set aside for deficit reduction has been used to make payments for medical, dental and life insurance policies for retirees because in previous years the amount appropriated has been insufficient. What we have proposed in the Fiscal Realignment Plan is to utilize that money to be able to offset the rest of the governmental operations," he explained.

The cuts amount to about 10% for all line agencies receiving money from the General Fund. No personnel cuts are anticipated.