Man pretending to represent Island Cuisine is admitted meth addict

He was selling lunch plates, but only serving up lies. Here's an update on the man whose fundraising efforts were in reality, a scheme to pocket quick cash.

Fool me once...but never again. Colette Palomo was just one of many who fell for this man's sob story. "He was like, 'Hi, I'm here. I'm asking if you can help support my nino's fundraiser.' Nino or uncle, something like that. He started talking about how his family can't help support him. I was just, 'Okay, no problem. How much is it?'" she recalled.

She and others in her office placed their orders last Friday, expecting to receive their food plates Monday or Tuesday, but the food never arrived. That's when they knew they had been duped.

She turned to social media. Island Cuisine spoke with KUAM on Thursday also warning customers of this man's fake fundraising story.

That same day, Richard Jesse Billuk, was arrested after another individual reported him to police. That victim reported giving Billuk $20 in cash for two lunch plates. He later learned through social media posts that he had been fed lies. Court documents state Billuk was seen leaving the Merizo Supermarket.

In his car police reportedly found two heat modified glass pipes with suspected methamphetamine residue. Billuk, court documents state, admitted the items were his and claimed to have a meth addiction.

When questioned about lunch plate sales, he admitted that he scammed people because he needed money for food and gas.

That's a shame, however, as Palomo tells KUAM, all he had to do was ask. "I didn't feel too mad. I just felt that if he did need money or anything, he could've just asked," she said. "I probably would've given it anyway."

Billuk was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance as a third degree felony and theft by deception as a misdemeanor. KUAM News files also show Billuk was arrested last year for burglary, conspiracy and theft of property charges. In 2016 he was also arrested in a connection to more than 10 incidents involving counterfeit cash.

"He took advantage of a lot of people's generosity," said Palomo, adding, "I think that does change people's views, I guess, about buying lunch plates from people they don't know. That changed my point of view, at least. I'm not going to be buying any lunch plates from anybody that comes here next time."

Island Cuisine's operations manager Teri Blas says if it wasn't for social media, the community, and KUAM, the perpetrator would've never been caught. She reminds residents to check credentials.

Island Cuisine, as we reported, always includes a letter of support, with an official letterhead, when they assist groups in fundraising efforts.