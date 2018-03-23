Vice-speaker wants to strengthen Guam's gun control - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Vice-speaker wants to strengthen Guam's gun control

Talks about gun control turned into action after a roundtable discussion with DOE, GPD, and the AG's Office, prompts Vice Speaker Terlaje and Senator Telena Nelson to pass a bill on gun control.

Senators want to buckle down on guns. Current law says possession of machine guns and other automatic weapons are illegal. Bill 265, introduced by Vice Speaker Terlaje would increase penalties and fines for possessing illegal firearms and ban bump-fire stock firearm attachments.

Steve Kidder agrees, telling KUAM News, "I'm fully in support of that I don't think that's a necessary feature of firearms to have that capability." However, Don Cruz,  a gun owner, and retired from the Air Force, disagrees, saying, "It doesn't say automatic or semi-automatic. It doesn't specify what type of gun. Arms means arms, so to me that's infringing on my rights."

The bill was introduced to prevent gun violence we've seen on the Mainland from happening here on Guam.

Such as the most recent school shooting in Florida and the Las Vegas massacre in October 2017, where the shooter used a bump-fire stock to kill 58 people at a concert. Both Kidder and Cruz have differing opinions on Gun Control, with the former said, "I'm in favor of gun control, I think hunters should have the right to have whatever weapons they want for actual hunting and people to defend themselves, but I think the United States has gotten a little out of control it's about assault, massive amounts of firepower and it needs to be reigned in."

And Cruz added, "Everybody has that false sense of security anywhere you live, if you live in the suburbs or close to the ghetto, you're never really too safe and that's why I carry my guns to make sure my family is safe, and that's what's important to me my family."

Senators hope banning bump-fire stocks is a proactive measure to deter gun violence.

