Businesswoman of the Year to be announced in April

Posted: Mar 23, 2018

Who will be the next Businesswoman of the Year? It's the 13th annual First Hawaiian Bank and Guam Business Magazine selection of a businesswomen in Guam and the Northern Marianas Islands who's made a mark in their industry and community.

Maureen Maratita explains the goal is to give back in the form of college scholarships, telling KUAM News, "Since 2006 we have awarded almost $262,000 to 132 students. In the years to date, we've recognized 112 businesswomen for their career achievements and community service."

All 7 candidates answered questions about what it means be a successful woman in business. The award will be announced at the gala on April 28.

