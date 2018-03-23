Businesswoman of the Year to be announced in April

Who will be the next Businesswoman of the Year? It's the 13th annual First Hawaiian Bank and Guam Business Magazine selection of a businesswomen in Guam and the Northern Marianas Islands who's made a mark in their industry and community.

Maureen Maratita explains the goal is to give back in the form of college scholarships, telling KUAM News, "Since 2006 we have awarded almost $262,000 to 132 students. In the years to date, we've recognized 112 businesswomen for their career achievements and community service."

All 7 candidates answered questions about what it means be a successful woman in business. The award will be announced at the gala on April 28.