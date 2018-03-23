Duo that hit home of "Guam's Ninja Warrior" caught by police

We heard from Guam's very own Ninja Warrior Billy Navarrete about six weeks back after his home had been burglarized twice in a span of two days. And now, the pair caught on camera before getting away have been placed under arrest.

"It was just so devastating to see this actually occur because I never thought that this could happen to me," said Navarrete, speaking with KUAM last month about the moment he caught a pair red-handed trying to break into his Yigo home before he eventually chased them down. One of the suspects, Dexter Warren Cabrera, told investigators, "I'm not going to deny it. I did it." Cabrera adding, "It was not my idea, I was forced to hit that house."

The video surveillance captured from the victim's home in February shows the suspect literally trying to bash in the door. Cabrera told police he knew he was caught on camera, and that the alleged driver in the getaway pickup truck was his cousin, Robert Aldan Cruz, who he says, planned everything.

During the first burglary incident, Navarrete noticed his home had been broken into and several items gone. A couple of days later, he went home to find the suspects in the act...unaware at first that it was the same duo allegedly involved in the first hit. They took off, but Navarette chased after the pair while calling police for help.

At one point, one of the suspects he says tried to throw a hammer at him. They took off on foot after their tire blew out in Astumbo area. But, inside the truck they left behind - the items Navarrete says was stolen from the first break in.

Police recently tracked down the suspects more than a month later making the arrest.

Cabrera and Cruz are charged with burglary and attempted burglary.