China Airlines announces fifth flight from Taiwan

Guam's number one industry will get a boost.

China Airlines announces a fifth flight from Taiwan to Guam effective March 25th.

The airlines is the only carrier with direct service to Guam from the Taipei Taoyuan International Airport.

In a release from the Guam Visitors Bureau, they report a recent delegation from Guam including officials from GVB, GIAA, and GEDA, met with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen among other Taiwainese government officials and airline and travel trade partners to enhance business relations.

The initiative will run through late October.

For more information, call the China Airlines Branch Office Guam at 649-0861/2.