Semifinalists for Teacher of the Year announced

The title of Teacher of the Year is up for grabs.

Seven educators advance to the semi-finals for the 2018 Teacher of the Year.

They are Jonah Marie Gumataotao from Agueda Johnston Middle, Valene Ann Salas from Juan M. Guerrero Elementary, Aileen Serrano from Upi Elementary, Helen Addie from Okkodo High, Yoo Kyung Shin from Simon Sanchez High, Maridel Perez from Maria Ulloa Elementary, and Marianne Gutierrez from Juan M. Guerrero Elementary.

They will now move on to interviews to determine a top three.

Those teachers will undergo classroom observations.

The overall winner will represent Guam at a national level.

Good luck!