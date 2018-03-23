GPD's spending habits questioned

Two key public safety agencies will head to the Guam Congress Building on Monday to let them know their critical needs - one of them being the Guam Police Department. But the oversight chair on appropriations continues to question their spending habits.

Like most government agencies, the men and women in blue are short millions of dollars in their budget. GPD was one of the first to implement drastic cuts as a result of the federal tax reforms. That included closing the Hagatna Precinct.

But, Speaker BJ Cruz, who is in charge of the committee that deals with government finances, takes issue with how the force has been spending the money given in recent years, saying, "Just from the headlines they have a lot of work to do and GPD knows that I'm not happy with them."

The speaker recently spoke with KUAM in response to a letter from the chief of police JI Cruz calling for their oversight chair, Senator Telena Nelson, to be replaced. The top brass arguing GPD has "lost all confidence in her capacity as an oversight chair to understand the impact of this crisis". He added "no dialogue was ever initiated by the oversight chair to discuss the reduction and how it will impact GPD operations". Speaker Cruz has since clarified that only the committee chair can decide on their own whether or not to step down.

Cruz also backing Nelson that she has worked to get the public safety agencies what they need.

That's was led to the speaker questioning GPD's spending over and over again. He said, "In 2014, I gave them money for recruitment. I gave them money in 2015, 2016, 2017 and they still haven't filled up all the recruitment positions. They used all the money for their promotions. Aand they know that I was not in favor of the promotions. I publicly embarrassed them during the budget hearing last year, during the committee of the whole about this. It's been years, you've had I think six recruits and it was supposed to be well over 60 in three years that they've recruited and instead they gave themselves 120 promotions."

This could be one concern brought up before lawmakers on Monday.

GPD is one law enforcement agency scheduled to go before the public safety committee. The informational briefing would allow the police department to discuss its needs, and the risk to public safety as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The briefing is set for 2pm on Monday.